4-star OL commits to the Tigers

Clemson football landed a commitment from a four-star offensive lineman Tuesday morning.

Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star tackle Ian Reed — The nation’s No. 22 offensive tackle in the 2023 class according to 247Sports — committed to the Tigers fresh off his official visit this past weekend.

Prior to his official visit, Reed had been to Clemson once before, when he made an unofficial visit for the April 9 spring game and picked up an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program while on campus.

“I love the campus,” he told The Clemson Insider prior to his official visit. “The campus is amazing. The staff is just awesome, just great people and a great town, great tradition for football. Coach Swinney’s built that program up to an elite level.”

Reed, who made the trip from Austin, TX to Clemson for his official visit this past weekend, had been communicating with Swinney and Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin at least once a week and feels his bond with the coaches has been growing.

“Our relationship is pretty good,” Reed said. “Coach Austin, he’s an awesome guy, awesome coach, great person. He cares about his players and wants to develop them and just wants to make them succeed in life, and that’s pretty cool and that’s what I like about him. I love Coach Swinney, too. Coach Swinney’s a great guy as well, great man, great leader. That whole staff is just amazing.”

Reed becomes the sixth member of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe and St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier and Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell.