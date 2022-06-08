The Newcomer Files: Jeadyn Lukus

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Keith Adams Jr., T.J. Dudley, Sherrod Covil Jr., Robert Gunn III, Kylon Griffin, Cade Klubnik, Jahiem Lawson and Johnson. Next up is Jeadyn Lukus.

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Ranking: 5 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Mauldin High

Early enrollee? Yes

The skinny: Lukus was one of the country’s more sought-after recruits coming out of nearby Mauldin, but Clemson benefited from the proximity to home in ultimately landing the highest-rated defensive signee in its class. Ranked as South Carolina’s top recruit and the No. 30 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite, Lukus has the length, speed and athleticism that college programs covet in corners. He also brings some physicality to the position, finishing with 97 tackles in 23 games over the last three high school seasons before getting his career at Clemson started in January as an early enrollee.

In addition to Lukus’ physical skills, there’s opportunity at his position. Clemson has lost both of its starting corners, Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, to the NFL. And while Lukus’ first spring with the Tigers was cut short by a shoulder injury that required surgery, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he saw enough from Lukus in nine practices to know he will be able to contribute immediately. Swinney said recently he expects Lukus to be back to full strength come fall camp. If that’s the case, Lukus figures to compete for a starting job. Worst case, Lukus will be part of the rotation at a position where Clemson has just one scholarship senior (Sheridan Jones).