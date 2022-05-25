Swinney updates status of two injured freshmen

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – It’s been a couple of months since two of Clemson’s early enrollees went down with injuries that cut their first spring with the Tigers short.

Incoming freshmen Adam Randall and Jeadyn Lukus added to Clemson’s lengthy injury list this spring when both sustained setbacks that required surgery. Lukus, a prized in-state cornerback signee from Mauldin, had shoulder surgery shortly after spring break in mid-March while Randall, a receiver from Myrtle Beach, tore an ACL late in the spring that required reconstructive surgery.

Speaking to reporters during Clemson’s stop in the Charleston area Tuesday as part of the school’s Prowl & Growl tour, football coach Dabo Swinney said both players continue to progress in their recovery. Swinney added Lukus will be ready for the start of fall camp.

“Jeadyn’s doing well,” Swinney said.

As for Randall, his return will take a little longer, though Swinney said he expects it to be sometime before the Tigers’ Labor Day opener against Georgia Tech.

“Adam will be in camp, and I think he’ll be progressing in a good spot,” Swinney said. “Exactly when he’ll be back on the field, I don’t know. He’ll be back some time. He’s not out for the year. When that exact day is, we’ll see. He is doing well.”

Swinney said Randall’s operation was “very, very clean” with the tear being isolated to his ACL rather than multiple ligaments. His healing and rehab since have been ahead of schedule, Swinney said.

“There’s always kind of a measuring point and standards that (doctors) want them to meet at certain timeframes, and he’s been ahead of every step,” Swinney said. “He’s been ahead of where they hoped he would be.”

Both newcomers figure to help out immediately if they can get healthy and remain that way this fall. Swinney said he saw enough from the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Lukus in nine spring practices to know he can contribute as a freshman at a position that’s shorter on experience and depth with Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich off to the NFL.

Randall made a similar first impression. The 6-2, 215-pounder turned heads this spring with an NFL-ready physique and advanced fundamentals and technique for a first-year player, prompting Swinney to include Randall among a rare breed of receiver at Clemson that arrived on campus ready to contribute.