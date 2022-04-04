Bad news for Clemson

Clemson has been dealt the most significant injury of its spring football season.

Receiver Adam Randall has sustained a knee injury that will force him to miss the 2022 season. A team spokesman confirmed to TCI on Monday that Randall has a torn ACL, which he is expected to have surgery on this week.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement Randall will begin “attacking his rehab” following the operation. The injury occurred during one of the Tigers’ spring practices last week, TCI recently learned.

“Adam has had a tremendous spring, and we look forward to having him back on the field once he has returned to full health,” Swinney said.

A four-star recruit out of Myrtle Beach High, Randall inked with the Tigers in December and arrived on campus a month later as one of nine mid-year enrollees for the Tigers. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder had been making a strong first impression on his coaches and teammates alike this spring with his advanced physique and knowledge of the game.

Swinney recently went as far as to lump Randall in with three other receivers he’s coached during his time at Clemson — Sammy Watkins, Justyn Ross and current Tiger Beaux Collins — who arrived on campus physically, mentally and technically prepared to contribute immediately, suggesting Randall would’ve been part of the rotation out wide this fall.

“Everyone’s raving about him, and for good reason,” receivers coach Tyler Grisham said of Randall last week.

Randall is the latest addition to a list of injuries and illnesses the Tigers are dealing with this spring, though Swinney has said many of those players, including star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (ACL surgery), are expected to be back at full strength come the start of fall camp.

