5-star, nation’s No. 1 OT announces Clemson offer

The nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle reported an offer from Clemson Tuesday.

Centennial High School (Roswell, Ga.) 2024 five-star Daniel Calhoun announced the offer via social media.

Calhoun is the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2024 class, according to both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. Rivals ranks him as the sixth-best prospect in his class regardless of position, while he checks in as the nation’s No. 32 overall prospect in the composite rankings.

The Clemson Insider exchanged text messages with Calhoun last month and he was able to give the latest on his recruitment.

“I hope to get an offer from Clemson,” he said at the time. “Getting an offer from Clemson will be very, very big.”

Clemson played host to the blue-chip recruit when he made his first-ever unofficial visit to campus on Saturday, March 12.

Asked what stands out to him about that visit looking back on it, Calhoun said with a smiling face emoji, “The FOOD!”

