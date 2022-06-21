Clemson's commitment parade to continue this week

Clemson’s momentum on the recruiting trail in June isn’t expected to stop anytime soon.

In fact, The Clemson Insider has multiple sunny forecasts to project at this time.

With Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star defensive end AJ Hoffler and Rome (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green both set to make their college decisions on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, we are expecting both of those days to be sunny in Clemson.

Both Hoffler and Green officially visited Clemson from June 3-5.

Hoffler announced via social media Monday afternoon that he will announce his commitment at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“I think Clemson has done a really good job, as far as recruiting me,” Hoffler said last month. “I would say that they have closed the gap.”

Hoffler is, of course, referring to that proverbial gap between Clemson and Ohio State. At one point, the Buckeyes were the No. 1 school in Hoffler’s recruitment and the presumed favorites to land his recruitment.

While Hoffler had an official visit set to North Carolina this weekend, he has pretty much shut down his recruitment and is ready to wrap things up and announce his college destination on his Mother’s birthday Tuesday.

Those comments were made a couple of weeks prior to his official visit. After taking his Clemson official, Hoffler spoke with The Clemson Insider and revealed where the Tigers stood in his recruitment after that weekend in question’s festivities.

“I would say it’s about the same,” he said. “I think they were probably already at the top. I don’t think they could’ve gone much higher per se, but they definitely did a great job. I was really impressed with the visit.”

Hoffler (6-4, 240) ranked as high as the No. 214 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports which tabs him as the nation’s No. 34 defensive lineman in his class.

As for Green, he announced his top schools and set his commitment date this past Thursday afternoon. He named a top six featuring Clemson along with Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, and revealed that he will be committing on June 24.

Green has since moved up his commitment date to Wednesday, June 22.

Green (6-4, 275) is ranked as high as the No. 190 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals, which tabs him as the nation’s No. 9 defensive tackle in his class.

The additions of Hoffler and Green would be verbal commitments Nos. 13 and 14 for Clemson.

The two Peach State natives would join a class that includes Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) four-star safety Kylen Webb, Rockwall (Texas) four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton and Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) three-star tight end Markus Dixon.

With the addition of Crayton this past Saturday, Clemson’s 2023 class now ranks No. 3 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. That could certainly change with the expected additions of Hoffler and Green.

– Photo for this article courtesy of Stephiylan Green (@stephiylan) on Twitter.

