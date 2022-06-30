Clemson flips another former Michigan commitment

Another former Michigan commitment is heading to Clemson.

St. Mary’s Prep (Orchard Lake, Michigan) 2022 prospect Jack Crighton (third baseman/middle infielder, outfielder) announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday night via social media.

Super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University. Thank you to everyone who helped me get to this point!🐅 pic.twitter.com/wwijeddt6x — jack crighton (@j_crighton5) June 30, 2022

Crighton is the third former Michigan commit in two days to flip to Clemson, joining Winnacunnet High School (Hampton, New Hampshire) 2022 righthanded pitcher Joe Allen and Rockville Centre (N.Y.) Chaminade High School 2022 shortstop Nolan Nawrocki, both of whom announced their commitments to the Tigers on Wednesday.

Clemson adds a premier ‘22 talent to the class late, as @OLSMBaseball star Jack Crighton will follow Bakich/Schnabel south. Premium athlete, true defensive versatility, elite hit tool projection w/ a ton of power on the way as well. @PGCollegeBall @PG_OhioValley @ColdWeatherBats https://t.co/YHCrv7ui3G — Brian Sakowski (@B_Sakowski_PG) June 30, 2022

‘22 Jack Crighton (@OLSMBaseball) with a hard liner into RF that was run down. One of the top pure hitters in the country continues to show the barrel skills, plus athlete/runner with middle field defensive projection. #PGDraft pic.twitter.com/H2SU6UjTL8 — Perfect Game Ohio Valley (@PG_OhioValley) June 18, 2022

22’ Jack Crighton (@j_crighton5) has 2 hits out of the leadoff spot early on including a RBI single in the 2nd as @OLSMBaseball leads 3-0 pic.twitter.com/jVSlj7Qym5 — Prep Baseball Report Michigan (@PrepbaseballM) June 17, 2022

