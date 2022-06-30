Clemson flips another former Michigan commitment

Clemson flips another former Michigan commitment

Another former Michigan commitment is heading to Clemson.

St. Mary’s Prep (Orchard Lake, Michigan) 2022 prospect Jack Crighton (third baseman/middle infielder, outfielder) announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday night via social media.

Crighton is the third former Michigan commit in two days to flip to Clemson, joining Winnacunnet High School (Hampton, New Hampshire) 2022 righthanded pitcher Joe Allen and Rockville Centre (N.Y.) Chaminade High School 2022 shortstop Nolan Nawrocki, both of whom announced their commitments to the Tigers on Wednesday.

