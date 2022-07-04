Know The Foe: Wake Forest has key pieces back from division-title team

This summer, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at Clemson’s opponents heading into the 2022 season. The series will be rolled out in the order in which each opponent appears on the Tigers’ schedule.

After previewing Georgia Tech, Furman and Louisiana Tech, Wake Forest is up next.

Wake Forest finished atop the ACC’s Atlantic Division last season, winning its first division championship since 2006. Can the Demon Deacons repeat that feat?

That question will be answered over the course of the 2022 season, but with key pieces back on an offense that was among the nation’s best and a defense that could use some improvement, Wake Forest has the look of a conference contender once again. The first test for Clemson and Wake Forest in conference play will come against each other when the Tigers make the trip to Winston Salem on Sept. 24.

Offense

Clemson was seemingly the only team last season that had an answer for Wake Forest’s extended-mesh offense, which ranked in the top 11 nationally in yards and points. The Demon Deacons have a veteran triggerman at the controls in Sam Hartman, who was one of the nation’s top quarterbacks a season ago. He ranked third in the nation in points responsible for while his 4,228 passing yards were the sixth-most in ACC history. Hartman also has two of his top three receivers back led by 6-foot-5 matchup nightmare A.T. Perry.

Wake Forest will look to improve on what was an average running game last season to balance things out, though the Demon Deacons’ leading rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, is now at South Carolina. There’s still some experienced help in the backfield in Christian Turner and Justice Ellison, who combined for more than 1,000 rushing yards last season, but perhaps the biggest boost for the offense is up front, where veteran Je’Vionte’ Nash is returning to an already seasoned offensive line after missing all of last season with an injury.

Defense

As explosive as the offense was for most of last season, the Demon Deacons will be looking to improve a defense that spent the better part of it performing at the other end of the spectrum. Wake Forest yielded nearly 30 points per game and was particularly vulnerable against the run, allowing more than 195 yards a game on the ground. But Wake Forest has some productive players on this side of the ball that are more experienced.

Rondell Bothroyd and Jasheen Davis return to the defensive line after combining for 25 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks a season ago while transfer Kobie Turner, an FCS All-American at Richmond, should also make an immediate impact for the Demon Deacons up front. Ryan Smenda Jr. is back at linebacker after finishing second on the team with 83 tackles, but Wake Forest has to replace leading tackler Luke Masterson as well as some significant departures in the secondary, which was arguably the best part of the defense last season.

Special teams

Ivan Mora returns as Wake Forest’s primary punter and could also take over kicking duties now that Nick Sciba has moved on, though replacing one of the ACC’s top placekickers – Sciba converted 23 of 25 field goals last season – won’t be easy. And whether or not the Demon Deacons can remain explosive in the kick return game now that Ja’Sir Taylor (26.3 yards per return) is in the NFL remains to be seen.

Demon Deacons at a glance

Head coach: Dave Clawson (ninth season)

2021 results: 11-3, 7-1 ACC

Last meeting: Lost to Clemson, 48-27, in 2021

Key departures: RB Christan Beal-Smith, WR Jaquarii Roberson, LB Luke Masterson, DB Traveon Redd, DB Ja’Sir Taylor

Key returners: QB Sam Hartman, RB Christian Turner, RB Justice Ellison, WR A.T. Perry, WR Taylor Morin, LB Ryan Smenda Jr., DL Rondell Bothroyd, DL Jasheen Davis

Key additions: DL Kobie Turner, RB Demond Claiborne, DB Brendon Harris