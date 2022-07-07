ESPN analyst names Renfrow as NFL's most underrated player

Is Hunter Renfrow the NFL’s most underrated player?

An ESPN NFL analyst thinks so.

In response to a tweet from NFL on ESPN asking, “Who is the most underrated player in the NFL?”, ESPN’s Marcus Spears replied that it’s the former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders slot receiver.

Renfrow is coming off a career year in 2021, his third NFL campaign, and was rewarded by the Raiders in June with a two-year, $32 million extension.

En route to his first career Pro Bowl selection last season, Renfrow set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine) last. He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 – becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.

Renfrow became just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He is also just the second wide receiver in Raiders history to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season. For his NFL career so far (2019-21), Renfrow has tallied 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Spears isn’t the only one who believes Renfrow is underrated. NFL.com recently published an article listing the league’s most underappreciated players in the AFC, and Renfrow was tabbed as one of those underappreciated players.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.