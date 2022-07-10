One of nation’s top-ranked OTs says ‘interest in Clemson is growing’

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with one of the nation’s top-ranked offensive tackles and a top Clemson target in the class of 2024.

TCI checked back in with Dillon (S.C.) High School four-star Josiah Thompson to get the latest on the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State and No. 4 offensive tackle nationally in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound rising junior has hit the road to see a couple of schools this summer.

“I was able to visit Alabama and South Carolina this summer,” Thompson said. “I was also invited to Oklahoma on the 29th and Tennessee on the 30th of this month.”

Thompson most recently traveled to Clemson on March 12, when he had an “amazing” visit with his family, and he hopes to return to Tiger Town for a game at Death Valley during the upcoming season.

“I wasn’t able to visit Clemson this summer,” he said, “but I would like to attend one of their games this year.”

Georgia and Tennessee gave Thompson his latest offers in June, joining Clemson and schools such as South Carolina, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Florida State, NC State, Michigan State and Notre Dame on his offer list.

It’s still pretty early in the recruiting process for Thompson, but are any schools sticking out to him at this point?

“I’m starting to add to my list of the colleges I’m really interested in,” he said, “but there are plenty of schools I’m still (trying to) visit.”

Clemson extended an offer to Thompson at the beginning of June when the Tigers formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class.

The Tigers certainly have Thompson’s attention as a college option he is very intrigued by.

“My interest in Clemson is growing,” he said. “Clemson is most definitely a college I’m really interested in.”

Thompson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina, No. 4 offensive tackle in the country and No. 99 overall prospect in the 2024 class, while the 247Sports Composite rankings tab him as the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 6 offensive tackle nationally and No. 76 overall prospect in his class.

