'What they do for their players is next level': Clemson commit talks decision to flip from Michigan

Brendon Bennett became the latest former University of Michigan commit to follow Erik Bakich and Nick Schnabel to Clemson.

The left-handed pitcher and class of 2024 prospect out of Michigan’s Novi High School, announced his verbal commitment to Clemson on Wednesday evening via social media.

“I really like the coaches that they have there,” Bennett told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Thursday. “I’ve built up good relationships with them and obviously the baseball program is very good. I loved the campus when I went down there last year and it’s a great school.”

Bennett was recruited by Clemson’s previous coaching staff but ultimately committed to Bakich at the University of Michigan. He liked what Clemson’s baseball program had to offer, but there was something that resonated with the coaching staff that was already in his backyard.

It certainly says a lot about the coaches that Bennett is now the sixth former Michigan commit to flip to Clemson.

“What they do for their players is next level,” Bennett said. “They develop you as a baseball player and as a person, and I really like how they bring the team culture together and they make everybody be a part of a great team every year.”

Bennett is from Novi (MI.) which is around 35-40 minutes outside of Ann Arbor. However, the distance really didn’t have that much of an effect on his decision to flip to Clemson. Also, another part that plays into it is Bennett’s older sister, Reganne, is committed to play softball at the University of South Carolina.

Brendon already liked what Clemson had to offer. After he decomitted from Michigan on June 27, it took about a week or so for him to get in contact with Bakich and Schnabel. The decision wasn’t all that difficult for him to make.

“I liked the town that Clemson was in and I really liked the campus,” Brendon said. “The lakes and everything like that were beautiful. The baseball facilities were crazy. The stadium was beautiful. I just liked everything about it and the dorms were really nice too.”

Before he verbally pledged to Bakich and Clemson, Brendon had the chance to speak with his future pitching coach, Jimmy Belanger. The former Florida State pitching coach’s philosophy lined up with Brendon’s and played a part in his decision.

“I talked to him and I really liked him,” Brendon said. “He really knows how to develop pitchers and he’s put multiple pitchers as higher draft picks into the MLB.

As far as his pitching repertoire is concerned, Brendon has three working pitches in his arsenal — fastball, curveball and changeup. Last weekend, his fastball velocity was sitting around 93 mph. Brendon’s putaway pitch is probably his curveball, but his go-to pitch is definitely his fastball.

According to Brendon, Clemson’s staff likes how he pitches, how he competes and what he has to offer with his pitches.

What can Clemson fans expect from him once he arrives on campus in the future?

“I’m gonna try my best to be the best teammate and the best player on the field,” he said, “and I’m gonna work hard to be better.”

While he doesn’t imagine that he’ll get back on campus this summer, Brendon is sure that he’ll definitely find his way to Tiger Town sometime this fall.