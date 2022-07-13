Another former Michigan commit flips to Clemson

Yet another former Michigan commit is heading to Clemson

Novi (MI.) High School 2024 left-handed pitcher Brendon Bennett announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night via social media.

I’m very excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Clemson University. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for helping me get to where I am today! Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/MO41YvpeUW — Brendon Bennett (@_BrendonBennett) July 14, 2022

Bennett is now the sixth former Michigan commit to flip to Clemson, joining Winnacunnet High School (Hampton, New Hampshire) 2022 righthanded pitcher Joe Allen, Rockville Centre (N.Y.) Chaminade High School 2022 shortstop Nolan Nawrocki, St. Mary’s Prep (Orchard Lake, Michigan) 2022 third baseman/middle infielder/outfielder Jack Crighton, Homewood-Flossmoor (Glenwood, IL.) 2023 outfielder/left-handed pitcher Dillion Head and Frankenmuth (MI.) High School 2023 right-handed pitcher Drew Titsworth.

Bennett decomitted from Michigan on June 27.

‘24 Brendon Bennett (MI) has pounded the zone early with the fastball which is sitting 88-90 and topped at 93. Has also mixed in an 11-5 breaking ball with tight action which has kept hitters unbalanced. #BCS @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/NPcUau0Yxx — Perfect Game Florida (@Florida_PG) July 9, 2022