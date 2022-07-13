Another former Michigan commit flips to Clemson

Baseball

July 13, 2022

Yet another former Michigan commit is heading to Clemson

Novi (MI.) High School 2024 left-handed pitcher Brendon Bennett announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday night via social media.

Bennett is now the sixth former Michigan commit to flip to Clemson, joining Winnacunnet High School (Hampton, New Hampshire) 2022 righthanded pitcher Joe Allen, Rockville Centre (N.Y.) Chaminade High School 2022 shortstop Nolan Nawrocki, St. Mary’s Prep (Orchard Lake, Michigan) 2022 third baseman/middle infielder/outfielder Jack Crighton,  Homewood-Flossmoor (Glenwood, IL.) 2023 outfielder/left-handed pitcher Dillion Head and Frankenmuth (MI.) High School 2023 right-handed pitcher Drew Titsworth.

Bennett decomitted from Michigan on June 27.

