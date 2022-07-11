Clemson flips yet another former Michigan commitment

Another former Michigan commitment is heading to Clemson.

Frankenmuth (MI.) High School 2023 prospect Drew Titsworth (right-hand pitcher/outfielder) announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday night via social media.

Absolutely stoked and blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Clemson to continue my academic and athletic career. #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/Khv4M8Xrzm — Drew_Titsworth (@DrewTitsworth) July 11, 2022

Titsworth is now the fifth former Michigan commit to flip to Clemson, joining Winnacunnet High School (Hampton, New Hampshire) 2022 righthanded pitcher Joe Allen, Rockville Centre (N.Y.) Chaminade High School 2022 shortstop Nolan Nawrocki, St. Mary’s Prep (Orchard Lake, Michigan) 2022 third baseman/middle infielder/outfielder Jack Crighton and Homewood-Flossmoor (Glenwood, IL.) 2023 outfielder/left-handed pitcher Dillion Head.

Titsworth decomitted from Michigan on July 3.