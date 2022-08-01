Clemson's toughest receiver to cover? Freshman DB has two

Sherrod Covil got his first up-close look at Clemson’s receiving corps earlier this year. And as a defensive back, the Tigers’ freshman safety did more than take a glance.

Covil, a four-star signee in Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class, went through the spring as an early enrollee and drew various coverage assignments against a group of wideouts that includes Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins among others. As a safety, it wasn’t uncommon for Covil to get matched up against slot receivers and even tight ends.

For Covil, though, there were a couple that stood out from the rest.

“The toughest two guys to cover in the spring were Beaux Collins and Brannon Spector,” Covil said.

Covil said Collins and Spector have similar strengths that make it difficult to cover them in man-to-man situations despite the fact they play different positions. Collins, a rising sophomore, is primed to take over for the departed Justyn Ross as a starting outside receiver opposite Joseph Ngata while Spector enters fall camp as Clemson’s top option in the slot after a strong spring in his return to the field.

“Quick,” Covil said. “And they’re very fundamental with their routes. They’re definitely good with the head fakes and the different types of moves that they make off the line to mess you up.”

A high school teammate of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Collins saw his reps increase late last season as injuries took a toll on the receiving room. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder played 11 games as a true freshman, finishing second on the team in receptions (31) and third in receiving yards (407).

Spector hasn’t played a down of competitive football in more than a year after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury and respiratory complications from COVID-19. But the 6-1, 195-pounder returned to the practice field in the spring and reminded his teammates and coaches of the skill set he possesses. He’s caught 19 career passes heading into his fourth year in the program.

