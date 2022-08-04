'I felt like I was a size 50': Renfrow mic'd up at Raiders' training camp

Former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who signed a two-year, $32 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in June, was mic’d up during 2022 training camp.

Go on the field with the Clemson legend and 2021 Pro Bowler in the following video from the Raiders: LINK.

En route to his first career Pro Bowl selection last season, Renfrow set career highs and ranked among the top 10 in the league in receptions (103) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also led his team in receiving yards with 1,038, becoming the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016.

For his NFL career so far (2019-21), Renfrow has tallied 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

