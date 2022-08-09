What They Are Saying: Former Clemson WR shining in training camp

Football

By August 9, 2022 10:09 am

A former Clemson wide receiver is shining during training camp and generating plenty of buzz on social media.

Former Tiger receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who signed a two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers back in March, has been making plays and impressing at the 49ers’ training camp.

Check out what they are saying about McCloud, who spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and led the NFL in punt return yardage last season with 367 yards on 38 returns (9.7 average).

