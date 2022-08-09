What They Are Saying: Former Clemson WR shining in training camp

A former Clemson wide receiver is shining during training camp and generating plenty of buzz on social media.

Former Tiger receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who signed a two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers back in March, has been making plays and impressing at the 49ers’ training camp.

Check out what they are saying about McCloud, who spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and led the NFL in punt return yardage last season with 367 yards on 38 returns (9.7 average).

Ray-Ray McCloud continues to shine. Had the biggest play of first scrimmage. Caught a 35-yard pass from Brock Purdy after working the coverage on a crosser. He’s been the second-most consistent receiver in camp behind Brandon Aiyuk.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 6, 2022

Ray-Ray McCloud just had the best catch of 49ers Training Camp! A 40 yds BOMB 💣 from Nate Sudfeld, falling down with 2 defensive backs on him! — Carlos M. Ramírez (@Tomapapa) August 7, 2022

WR Ray-Ray McCloud had a solid day, including an acrobatic one-handed grab on a deep ball down the sideline from Nate Sudfeld. Niners said at time of signing McCloud they thought he could do more than just be the KR/PR. Early returns (pun unmercifully intended) are good on that. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) August 7, 2022

Brock Purdy zips it to Ray-Ray McCloud to the left sideline. McCloud with an impressive run after catch buzzing down the field. YAC bro in training. — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) August 6, 2022

#49ers Final play of practice. Trey Lance threw a TD pass over the middle to Ray-Ray McCloud, who had a standout day. Final drive was very efficient. — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) August 6, 2022

Player of the Day goes to Ray-Ray McCloud He looked the best I’ve seen him thus far and the most integrated he’s looked in the offense. He made the biggest play of the day (TD from Lance to end 2-minute drills) and also made a few nice snags over the middle.#49ers |#FTTB — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) August 6, 2022

Ray-Ray McCloud accomplished a rare feat today He beat Charvarius Ward one on one running during 11’s on what looked like a “Rub Return” route, doing a great job to sell the inside route before breaking down and bursting back out to the sideline for a nice gain — Jordan Elliott (@JLeeElliott) August 5, 2022

#49ers QB Nate Sudfeld finds WR Ray-Ray McCloud for a strike over the middle. McCloud has has multiple good plays on the day. — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) August 6, 2022

#49ers QB Trey Lance with an absolute strike to WR Ray-Ray McCloud, who shows his elusiveness after the catch. — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) August 5, 2022

Trey Lance finds Ray-Ray McCloud on his first pass of the day for 20-yards, who gets 10 after the catch. McCloud ran a nice route on Charvarius Ward in coverage.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 5, 2022

Ray-Ray McCloud may be small, but he is definitely slippery. Acceleration shows.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 5, 2022

Ray-Ray McCloud had a couple of nice catches today. 20-yard pass from Nate Sudfeld. 10-yard out from Nate Sudfeld. With Jauan Jennings’s quieter camp over the last few days after a good start, there could be some slot competition for reps. McCloud has mainly ran w/ 2s.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 3, 2022

#49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud continues to showcase some nice shiftiness and ability gain YAC on intermediate routes. — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 30, 2022

One player that the #49ers have raved about all camp is former #Steelers Ray-Ray McCloud #FTTB — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 6, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

