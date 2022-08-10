Raiders star a big fan of new teammate Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow has a big fan in his new Las Vegas Raiders teammate and fellow star wide receiver, Davante Adams.

Adams, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, showed some love to Renfrow this week when he casually crashed the former Clemson receiver’s live interview on Inside Training Camp Live on NFL Network.

“I’m learning a lot from this young guy right here,” Adams said.

“I love Hunter, man. He’s actually, seriously, a great guy. Very open and receptive to be such a smart receiver and accomplished receiver as well. So, it’s been fun. I’m looking forward to a great year.”

Adams, who was acquired by the Raiders via a trade with the Green Bay Packers on March 18, had praise earlier this summer for Renfrow, who agreed to a two-year, $32 million extension with the Raiders this offseason.

“It’s great, man,” Adams said of playing with Renfrow. “He’s an interesting dude because I’ve been around a lot of people that are like Hunter, but they’re never usually going into their, what is this, fourth year coming up? It’s never been a fourth-year with the type of football acumen that he has and his awareness and understanding why he does certain things.

“Because there’s people out there with a lot of talent, but they can’t sit there and break it down and tell you why they’re doing what they did with their footwork or the next rep, why they tweaked it a little bit because of the look that they had. So, his awareness and his football smarts, he’s definitely ahead of his time.”

Adams ranked second in the NFL last season with 123 receptions, third in the league with 1,553 receiving yards and fifth with 11 touchdown catches, while Renfrow ranked tied for ninth in both receptions (103) and touchdowns (nine) to go with his 1,038 receiving yards.

Both wideouts were selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

