This AP Top 25 poll voter doesn't have Clemson in his top 10

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the preseason Coaches Poll that was released earlier this week, but this voter for the preseason AP Top 25 poll — which will come out next week — doesn’t have the Tigers in his top 10.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network posted his AP Top 25 preseason ballot on Twitter and has Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan, Oregon, NC State and Baylor comprising his top 10, in that order.

Clemson is No. 11 in McMurphy’s preseason ballot, per an article from Action Network.

The preseason AP Top 25 poll will be released at noon Eastern on Monday, Aug. 15.

Clemson, which recorded its 11th consecutive double-digit win season with a 10-3 finish in 2021, was picked as the ACC preseason favorite in a poll of 164 ACC media members in late July. The Tigers were also tabbed likely Atlantic Division winners.

Clemson opens the 2022 season against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 5 (8 p.m., ESPN).

My @AP_Top25 preseason ballot: 1-Bama

2-Ohio St

3-Georgia

4-Miami

5-Texas A&M

6-Utah

7-Michigan

8-Oregon

9-NC State

10-Baylor Others include: No. 23 Houston, No. 24 Air Force, No. 25 Nebraska. My ballot compared to @_Collin1 power ratingshttps://t.co/NbYuwXTABZ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 12, 2022

