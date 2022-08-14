Clemson lands commitment from one of nation's top athletes

Clemson has landed the verbal commitment of a top wide receiver prospect and Massaschutttes native.

Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, MA.) four-star Ronan Hanafin announced his commitment to the Tigers around 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Hanafin, a 6-foot-3, 206-pound rising senior, chose Clemson over his other three finalists — Alabama, Notre Dame and Boston College.

Hanafin, one of the best two-way players in the country, is considered to be the nation’s No. 13 athlete and No. 166 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. The multi-faceted athlete, who has a unique skill set and desired versatility, could theoretically be an elite safety or linebacker at the next level, but he’s coming to Clemson to play receiver.

After picking up an offer from Clemson during an unofficial visit on March 31, Hanafin returned for Clemson’s official visit weekend from June 3-5. It was then and there that Clemson and specifically Tyler Grisham outlined the role they envisioned Hanafin playing at the next level.

“They see me at the outside receiver spot with the versatility to play down inside as well,” Hanafin told The Clemson Insider at the time. “It was humbling to hear that they see me as exactly the type of player and person they are looking for.”

Clemson has viewed Hanafin as a priority from the get-go. Grisham stopped by Buckingham Browne & Nichols School during the evaluation period in the spring and even stayed for one of Hanafin’s lacrosse games.

We had the chance to talk with Hanafin after his official visit. Since then, he’s chosen to keep his recruitment private and close to the vest. But earlier this summer, Hanafin indicated that he loved everything Clemson had to offer and could see himself in that environment.

Hanafin becomes the second receiver to verbally pledge their commitment to Dabo Swinney’s program, joining Rockwall (Texas) four-star Noble Johnson. They’ll both have a chance to not only complement each other in Grisham’s room but catching passes from Briarwood Christain’s (Alabama) five-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina.

Hanafin is the 20th total commitment in the Tigers’ class, joining Johnson, Vizzina, Thompson (Alabama) High five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods, Warner Robins (Georgia) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, Rome (Georgia) four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, Woodward Academy (Georgia.) four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler, St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) four-star defensive end David Ojiegbe, Eagle’s Landing Christian (Georgia) four-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens, Permian (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell, Vandegrift (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, Westlake (Georgia) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, First Baptist Academy (Florida) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry, St. Francis (Georgia) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier, Sumner (Florida) four-star safety Kylen Webb, Mill Creek (Georgia) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Denmark (Georgia) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton, Milton High (Georgia) four-star safety Rob Billings and Archbishop Wood (Pennsylvania) three-star tight end Markus Dixon.

“It’s the tightest family I have seen anywhere,” Hanafin said. “All-in is a good way to describe it. The coaches, the players, their families — everyone is all in.”