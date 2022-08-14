The latest on Xavier Thomas' injury

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas was injured in Saturday’s scrimmage as The Clemson Insider previously reported.

After speaking with a couple of sources, we now have the latest on his status.

Those sources informed TCI that Thomas’ injury is not anything that will keep him out for the season. We have been told that Clemson believes he will be back in a month or so and hope to have him back by the Wake Forest game.

Clemson has not officially released anything on Thomas’ injury at this time.

