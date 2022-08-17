Familiarity, loyalty keep Reed at Clemson despite outside interest

Mike Reed has seen his coaching stock increase in recent years.

Clemson’s cornerbacks coach since 2013, Reed has helped recruit and develop some of the top defensive backs to come through the Tigers’ program since. Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Cordrea Tankersley, A.J. Terrell and Trayvon Mullen are just some of the corners that have gone on to play in the NFL from Clemson during that time. Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, first-team all-ACC corners last season, are going through their first NFL training camps.

That success has brought with it opportunity both inside and outside of Clemson’s program for Reed, who was reportedly targeted by reigning national champion Georgia to be its defensive backs coach this offseason. Reed ultimately passed on the chance to join Kirby Smart’s staff.

For Reed, it’s hard to beat the familiarity he has with Clemson. There’s also a loyalty factor at play for him.

“When you’re around good people, you don’t want to just go somewhere,” Reed said. “I’m not one of those guys that wants to go to the unknown. My family loves it here. And I’ve made relationships with guys, and I can’t leave them. You recruit a kid and you make a relationship with the parents and the family, I can’t just say, ‘I’m leaving for something else.’”

A promotion and a raise also helped. Reed in January took on the added role of assistant head coach, which came with a bump in pay to $750,000 annually. Clemson’s veteran assistant, who’s also spent time coaching in the NFL, is also coordinating the Tigers’ special teams.

Asked exactly what his role as next in line behind Swinney entails, Reed kept his answer light.

“Anything Coach Swinney doesn’t want to do, I do,” Reed said.

But Reed is serious about what being at Clemson means to him, suggesting it would take a special opportunity to pry him away from a place where he’s been part of six ACC championship teams and two national title teams while producing multiple draft picks at his position.

“I want to finish the job,” he said. “And if it means that I’m here the rest of my career, then I’m here the rest of my career. It’s a great place to be. There’s a lot of people that would love to be at Clemson.”

Dear Old Clemson has added to the store posters signed by all 20 members of Clemson’s 2022 football class.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!