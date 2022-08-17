'He made it easy': Swinney talks decision to place running back on scholarship

On Sunday, it was reported that a walk-on member of Clemson’s football program received a pleasant surprise a couple of weeks into preseason camp.

Domonique Thomas is no longer paying his own tuition. The Tigers’ sophomore running back has been put on scholarship. The news was announced to the team Saturday night following Clemson’s first camp scrimmage.

Talking with the media following Clemson’s second and final camp scrimmage Wednesday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discussed the decision to place Thomas, a native of Ohatchee, Alabama, on scholarship.

“He just made it easy,” Swinney said. “He made it easy. Hard to find a better back than that kid. He’s a really good player. Y’all will see. He’s low to the ground. He’s hard to find. He’s different — he’s not gonna break a 70-yarder, but he’s gonna bloody your nose. You need all types of things and he brings something to the room that’s just a little unique. He is big and thick and strong, but he’s got really good vision, really good hips, really good change of direction and got some explosive power.”

Thomas walked onto the team in January after beginning his collegiate career at Union College, an NAIA school in Kentucky where the 5-foot-8, 195-pounder has six rushing touchdowns and accounted for more than 800 yards of offense (527 rushing) in 2020.

“He’s just got a great feel for the game,” Swinney added. “He finds the soft spot and then he dents it. He’s a good addition for us and an awesome kid. He certainly deserved it.”

