Goodwin gives update on injured defensive lineman's status

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin today gave an update on an injured defensive lineman’s status.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tre Williams missed time last season and this spring with various injuries, including both shoulders that were operated on this offseason.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said following practice on Aug. 9 that Williams sustained a knee injury in the weight room that would keep him sidelined for an unspecified amount of time.

Goodwin was asked today if he has any feel for when Williams might be back.

“He’s progressing right along, so hopefully sooner than later,” Goodwin said. “But I can tell you he’s at a really good spot and has done a tremendous job of rehabbing and putting in time in the training room, and hopefully get him back here soon.”

Williams enters 2022 with 17 tackles (5.0 for loss) and a sack over 257 snaps in 13 career games (one start).

In 2021, he battled through injuries to his foot and both shoulders to play 243 snaps over 11 games (one start) and finish the year credited with 13 tackles (4.0 for loss) and one sack.