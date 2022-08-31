Streeter goes in-depth in Clemson's 'three-headed monster'

Will Shipley is the ring leader of a Clemson backfield that’s picked up a certain moniker, one that indicates just how lofty the expectations are for the Tigers’ top three running backs this season.

“The three-headed monster, I’ve seen that on Twitter and a couple of things,” Shipley said during preseason camp. “I love it.”

Shipley, a former five-star signee, sits atop the depth chart at the position after leading the Tigers in rushing as a true freshman last season. But assuming Clemson can stay healthy, he’ll once again have help from Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah, who figure to see their share of carries as part of Clemson’s primary backfield rotation once the games start Monday against Georgia Tech.

How does the group compare to each other? And what are some of the different skill sets each brings to the table? Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter recently weighed in on that.

“You start with Will, and he’s just a tough, hard-nosed leader,” Streeter said. “Very physical and just a hard-to-tackle running back. He can do it all. He’s got great hands. He’s got great protection responsibilities. Understanding the big picture, and that’s what’s very impressive about a young guy. He’s only been here a year and a half, but he understands the big picture very, very well.”

When it comes to Pace, Streeter first noted the experience the Tigers’ oldest back brings to the position. Pace has 716 career rushing yards on 122 carries entering his junior season, the most of the group.

“He’s awesome with his vision and making north-south cuts when he needs to and not losing ground and not going east and west,” Streeter said of Pace. “Very dependable guy. Very, very good running back.”

Mafah, who accounted for 342 yards on 75 touches as a true freshman last season, got all of the first-team work in the spring while Shipley and Pace recovered from injuries. At 230 pounds, Mafah is the biggest back among the group, but Streeter said that shouldn’t be taken to mean his skill set is limited.

“Got so much better with understanding the big picture (during the spring),” Streeter said. “He’s been anywhere from 220 to 230, and he can do it all. He really can. I trust him in every situation.

“There’s probably more similarities of the three than differences, but those would be some of the aspects I would say of those three guys.”

