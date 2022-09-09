Where is Clemson in this national outlet's updated CFB rankings?

A national outlet updated its college football rankings after Week 1, ranking every FBS team from No. 1 to No. 131.

CBS Sports released the latest CBS Sports 131 on Wednesday, and Clemson checks in at No. 6 in the ranking following its season-opening, 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the CBS Sports 131.

Alabama remains No. 1 in the updated CBS Sports 131, with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma rounding out the top five, in that order.

After Clemson at No. 6, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Baylor and Southern Cal comprise the rest of the top 10, in that order.

Besides Clemson, other ACC teams in the top 25 of the updated CBS Sports 131 are Miami (No. 15), NC State (No. 17) and Pittsburgh (No. 20).

Clemson (1-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 4 in the latest Coaches Poll and No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers will return to action this Saturday for their home opener against Furman. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!