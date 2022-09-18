Swinney on whether Randall will be on a pitch count this week

During his Zoom conference call on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he expects freshman wide receiver Adam Randall to be on a pitch count again this week, or if he might get more snaps in this Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

Swinney said Randall will no longer be on a pitch count moving forward.

“Nah, I think he got like 18 snaps, and it was really good to see him in there,” Swinney said. “But no, I think they’ve given him the green light now, so we’ll just see how we do in practice and keep bringing him along.”

Despite tearing his ACL in spring practice, Randall made his collegiate debut in Clemson’s third game of the season on Saturday night, catching an 11-yard pass vs. Louisiana Tech.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder arrived on campus in January as an early enrollee. A former national top-125 prospect from Myrtle Beach High School, he was one of five finalists for “Mr. Football” in South Carolina as a senior in 2021.

Randall was a first-team All-State 4A selection by the South Carolina Coaches Association and was selected to the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January. He also played in the North-South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach and was a Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina as well.

As a senior, Randall had 1,267 receiving yards on 65 catches with 16 touchdowns, to go with 325 yards rushing on just 45 attempts (7.2 yards per rush) and seven touchdowns, giving him 1,592 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns.

“He just brings a great presence,” Swinney said last week. “He’s a high-character kid, a high-football-IQ kid, a high-effort kid. Just unique as far as who he is and what his skill set is.”

