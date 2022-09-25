Game Time for NC State

The game time for next week’s Atlantic Division showdown between two top 20 teams has been announced. It will be a special day in Clemson next weekend.

Clemson and NC State will play at 7:30 Saturday night on ABC.

The Clemson Insider broke the news Saturday afternoon that ESPN’s College Game Day will be in Clemson next Saturday.

