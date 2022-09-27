Former SEC QB, current ESPN analyst 'not sold yet' on Clemson

A former SEC quarterback and current ESPN analyst is still skeptical about Clemson, despite the Tigers’ win at Wake Forest in a top-25 matchup last Saturday.

Aaron Murray, the former Georgia quarterback who joined ESPN’s analyst roster this season, believes Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is overrated at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released Sunday following Week 4 of the season.

Murray explained that he doesn’t trust the Tigers’ secondary, which repeatedly got exposed in the 51-45 victory over the then-No. 21 Demon Deacons.

“I kind of look at Clemson and I’m not sold yet,” Murray said on SNAPS With Aaron and T-Bob. “And maybe it was Wake Forest and their offense and the way they did it. I said it last week on the show, they were going to give them troubles. The way that RPO zone read really forces a defensive line and front seven to kind of slow down a little bit – and that was the strength of Clemson’s defense – was going to give them some issues, because I don’t trust the back end of what Clemson has.

“This is a pass-first league – and not just the ACC, but just all over the country right now, offenses in college – if you can’t stop the pass, you’re going to be in trouble, and if your corners and secondary can’t match up with three or four deep when it comes to receivers and all this 10 personnel (one running back and four receivers on the field) we’re seeing, you’re going to be in trouble.”

Murray also isn’t sold just yet on DJ Uiagalelei, even after the Clemson quarterback’s performance against Wake which saw him throw for a season-best 371 yards and career-high five passing touchdowns.

“I think DJ U is good. I think he has a ton of potential. I think we saw that potential this week,” Murray said. “But you can’t win me over with one game. I’m sorry. Like, you got to show me can you do it every single week before I trust you. And now all of a sudden we did see the flaw with the defense, and it’s pretty damn bad.

“So, I need to see more of DJ before I say this team is good enough that if they continue to have issues on defense, the offense is gonna be there to pick them up and win them football games the way they did on the road this past weekend versus Wake Forest.”

Clemson returns to action Saturday against No. 10 NC State at Death Valley (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!