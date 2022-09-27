Thomas gives update on his injury

Football

September 27, 2022

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas has yet to play this season after suffering a broken foot during preseason camp.

Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that “he’s close,” though Clemson’s head coach is still unsure if the senior will be available for Saturday’s top-10 matchup with N.C. State at Memorial Stadium.

On Tuesday, Thomas was asked via Twitter if he could give a “real timeline” on his recovery and when he might be back on the field.

Thomas then replied with an in-depth update on his status. You can read his full response below:

“As frustrated as I am being asked this question over and over. I’ll give you an answer. Coach Swinney nor I can give you a “real timeline” I’m currently 6 weeks out of surgery from a broken foot. I was hoping to be back LA Tech week, but I’ve come to learn it is not up to me. Im done trying to map it out myself. I am on Gods timing and on his schedule because his plan is always better than my plan. It is still too much pain to go play full speed, am I making progress everyday. YES. A lot of it everyday because Ive been working my ass off and havent wasted a day during this process and Im in the best shape of my entire life and can’t wait to show the world what I can do and what this Clemson family deserves out of me. Right now it is day to day and hoping I can go this week. If not this week, the same with next week. Either way I will be back very soon. The wait will be 100% worth it. Trust HIM!”

A multi-time all-conference selection, Thomas is credited with 112 career tackles (27.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,333 snaps over 46 games (19 starts).

The Florence, S.C., native was a third-team All-ACC selection last season, when he recorded 27 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a team-high 17 quarterback pressures over 12 games (10 starts).

