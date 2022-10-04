The latest on Bresee's status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday gave the latest on the status of Bryan Bresee after the star defensive tackle missed last week’s game with a non-football medical issue.

Swinney said Bresee is back practicing but won’t play Saturday when Clemson travels to Boston College. Swinney said Bresee is doing “really, really good” but is largely focusing on cardio work during practice.

“They’ve kind of got a protocol in place for him,” Swinney said. “They’re going to condition him this week and push him through every day. Started that yesterday.

“He’s great. Feels great. All of his numbers are where they need to be, but we kind of want to push him this week. And then if everything goes well as they anticipate, we’ll get him back going next week.”

Saturday’s game will be the third Bresee has missed this season. He was unavailable for the Louisiana Tech game on Sept. 17 following the passing of his sister, Ella.

