Where do these national analysts have Clemson ranked?

These national analysts came out with their college football rankings following Week 5 of the season.
CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt and ESPN’s Ryan Leaf all released their rankings on Twitter.
Kanell is the highest on Clemson and has the Tigers at No. 2 behind only Alabama.
Clemson is No. 4 in Klatt’s rankings behind Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan, respectively, while Leaf has the Tigers at No. 5 behind Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Southern Cal, in that order.
Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC), coming off its 30-20 win over then-No. 10 NC State last Saturday at Death Valley, remained at No. 5 in both the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll released Sunday.
The Tigers hit the road this week as they travel to Boston College to play the Eagles in Alumni Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
You can see the full rankings from Kanell, Klatt and Leaf below:
With so much parity this year you have to rely on resume when ranking. Who did you beat and how did u look doing it? Here’s the latest #DKtop12
1. Bama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Michigan
6. USC
7. Kansas
8. Tennessee
9. Ok State
10. Ole Miss
11. PSU
12. TCU
— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 2, 2022
My new Top 10 (10/2)
1) @OhioStateFB
2) @AlabamaFTBL
3) @UMichFootball
4) @ClemsonFB
5) @GeorgiaFootball
6) @CowboyFB
7) @uscfb
8) @PennStateFball
9) @Vol_Football
10) @Utah_Football
Almost: @OleMissFB @UCLAFootball @TCUFootball @KU_Football
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 3, 2022
Week 6 – Gold Leaf
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio St
4. USC
5. Clemson
6. Michigan
7. Ok State
8. Penn St
9. Ole Miss
10. UCLA
10. TCU
11. Tenn
12. Oregon
13. Kansas
14. Syracuse
15. Utah
16. Miss St
17. Kentucky
18. NC St
19. Wake
20. UW
21. FSU
22. Wazzu
23. K State
24. Maryland
— Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) October 4, 2022
