Where do these national analysts have Clemson ranked?

These national analysts came out with their college football rankings following Week 5 of the season.

CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt and ESPN’s Ryan Leaf all released their rankings on Twitter.

Kanell is the highest on Clemson and has the Tigers at No. 2 behind only Alabama.

Clemson is No. 4 in Klatt’s rankings behind Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan, respectively, while Leaf has the Tigers at No. 5 behind Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Southern Cal, in that order.

Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC), coming off its 30-20 win over then-No. 10 NC State last Saturday at Death Valley, remained at No. 5 in both the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll released Sunday.

The Tigers hit the road this week as they travel to Boston College to play the Eagles in Alumni Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

You can see the full rankings from Kanell, Klatt and Leaf below:

With so much parity this year you have to rely on resume when ranking. Who did you beat and how did u look doing it? Here’s the latest #DKtop12 1. Bama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Michigan

6. USC

7. Kansas

8. Tennessee

9. Ok State

10. Ole Miss

11. PSU

12. TCU — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 2, 2022

Week 6 – Gold Leaf

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio St

4. USC

5. Clemson

6. Michigan

7. Ok State

8. Penn St

9. Ole Miss

10. UCLA

10. TCU

11. Tenn

12. Oregon

13. Kansas

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Miss St

17. Kentucky

18. NC St

19. Wake

20. UW

21. FSU

22. Wazzu

23. K State

24. Maryland — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) October 4, 2022

