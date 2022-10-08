Some good, bad news for Clemson's defense

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Clemson will once again be without some key contributors in tonight’s game against Boston College, including some new absences in the secondary.

But the Tigers’ defensive line could get a boost against the Eagles.

Cornerback Sheridan Jones is among the players who didn’t make the trip to Alumni Stadium, according to the travel roster released by the team. Safeties R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables, two of the team’s top four tacklers, also didn’t travel for the Tigers, who are looking for their 12th consecutive win over the Eagles.

Running back Kobe Pace also didn’t travel.

Meanwhile, Xavier Thomas did travel and could see his first action of the season tonight. The senior defensive end, who had 3.5 sacks and a team-high 17 quarterback pressures a season ago, has been out since injuring his foot during preseason camp.

Corner Malcolm Greene also made the trip after missing Clemson’s win over NC State last week with an undisclosed injury, but it’s yet another game in which the Tigers’ secondary won’t be whole. Jones (stinger) is missing his third straight game while Mickens, who’s started the last three games, will miss his first game of the season despite Swinney saying following last week’s games that the junior was “fine” after sustaining an undisclosed injury in that game.

As for Venables, he finished last week’s game but sported a protective boot on his left foot early this week. Sources tell The Clemson Insider that Venables also sustained minor injuries in a moped accident this week.

Bryan Bresee also didn’t travel, though that was expected. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said earlier in the week that Bresee wouldn’t be available for today’s game. The Tigers’ star defensive tackle also missed last week’s game with a non-football medical issue.