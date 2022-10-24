ESPN analyst on what 'the question becomes' for Clemson, Uiagalelei after benching

On ESPN’s College Football Final, college football analyst Joey Galloway weighed in on Dabo Swinney’s decision to replace starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei with true freshman signal-caller Cade Klubnik in the second half of Saturday’s eventual 27-21 win over Syracuse at Death Valley.

“It was an easy decision in-game,” Galloway said. “I think when you watched the way DJU was playing, that is an easy decision to make a switch.”

Prior to being replaced by Klubnik on Clemson’s fourth possession of the third quarter, Uiagalelei completed 13 of 21 passes for 138 yards, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that was returned 90 yards for a touchdown.

Klubnik went 2-of-4 passing for 19 yards, with six carries for 15 yards, while providing a spark for Clemson’s offense and helping the Tigers rally from an 11-point deficit at the time he came in thanks to a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns.

After the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Uiagalelei remains the Tigers’ starter despite his struggles against the Orange.

“The question becomes even though Dabo came out after the game and said hey, it is still DJU’s time, how does DJU approach this team now?” Galloway said. “Because as a team we have seen our quarterback get benched. We have seen him play bad and the team has a certain feeling when these things happen. And so moving forward, it will be interesting to see how they play next when they get back on the field.”

Following a bye week, Clemson will be back on the field Saturday, Nov. 5 at Notre Dame. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!