Big First Half for Etienne

Former Clemson great Travis Etienne had a big first half for Jacksonville as the Jaguars battle the Denver Broncos in London. Earlier in the week, Jacksonville showed its confidence in Etienne, trading James Robinson.

Etienne rushed 11 times for 94 yards for an average of 8.5 yards per carry. He also had two catches for 12 yards.

Jacksonville led Denver 10-7 at the half.

Last week in a loss to the Giants, Etienne had 14 carries for 114 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

