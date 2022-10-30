Former SEC QB, current ESPN analyst gives take on Clemson's QB situation

Earlier this week, a former SEC signal-caller and current ESPN analyst gave his take on Clemson’s quarterback situation.

Aaron Murray, the former Georgia quarterback who joined ESPN’s analyst roster this season, doesn’t think the Tigers have a quarterback controversy despite the fact that starter DJ Uiagalelei was benched for true freshman Cade Klubnik in last week’s 27-21 win over Syracuse.

“When it comes to quarterback controversies at Clemson … DJ U got benched (last) weekend for Klubnik,” Murray said on SNAPS With Aaron and T-Bob. “I don’t think there is a quarterback controversy. I don’t see Dabo making a change during the off week, and all of a sudden Klubnik’s going to be the quarterback versus Notre Dame.”

Prior to turning the ball over three times against Syracuse, including two interceptions and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, Uiagalelei had thrown for 12 touchdowns with only one pick in the Tigers’ previous four games.

“DJ U has played, I would say, well this year,” Murray said. “You take away this past weekend’s game versus a very good Syracuse defense, he’s had 12 touchdowns to one interception, and that’s versus Wake Forest, that’s versus NC State, that’s versus BC, that’s versus Florida State.”

After the Syracuse game, Dabo Swinney backed Uiagalelei, saying he’s still Clemson’s starter despite a rough day that ended with him on the sideline for much of the second half.

“Sometimes Steph Curry goes 2-for-25. Your best players sometimes can have a bad day,” Swinney said. “He just got out of rhythm and made some bad plays, and we just needed a change. … DJ’s our quarterback. There ain’t no question about that. That’s our guy. That’s our leader. You can write that right now. DJ’s our guy. Now, he’s got to play better, and he will. But how about Cade Klubnik coming in and leading these guys.”

While Murray seems to agree with Swinney saying Uiagalelei is still the Tigers’ QB1, he does have one problem with what Clemson’s head coach had to say after the game.

“The only issue I have right now, which is quite hilarious actually – Dabo’s comments after the game comparing DJ U to Steph Curry, where it’s like oh, even Steph Curry has an off night and you’ve got to put him on the bench for a little bit,” Murray said. “Let’s not compare DJ U to the greatest 3-point shooter of all time.”

🐅DJ U has played well this season… good enough to win it all, that’s another discussion But Klubnik is not the answer right now @TheVolumeSports pic.twitter.com/bbpHZFX2KE — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) October 25, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!