Goodwin asked about the status of a starting linebacker

During his media availability Monday, Clemson defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin updated the status of one of the Tigers’ starting linebackers who missed the team’s most recent game.

Goodwin was asked if sophomore Barrett Carter is back working with the defense and if Goodwin anticipates him playing in Saturday’s game at Notre Dame.

Carter did not play in Clemson’s game against Syracuse on Oct. 22 due to a concussion.

“Yeah, he’s progressing back and don’t see any setbacks,” Goodwin said. “But we’ll see how this week goes.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the Syracuse game he didn’t expect Carter to miss much time, that he couldn’t clear concussion protocol before that game but would be able to return for the Notre Dame game.

“He’ll be ready to go (for Notre Dame),” Swinney said. “Was close this week but just couldn’t quite clear the protocol.”

Carter, who started each of the Tigers’ first seven games this season at the nickel/SAM position, ranks fourth on the team with 33 total tackles. He has four tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, six quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.

A former five-star prospect from North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga., Carter entered the 2022 season having recorded 26 tackles (one for loss), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery he returned three yards for a touchdown in 179 snaps over 12 games (one start) as a true freshman in 2021.

