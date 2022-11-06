Sunday evening injury updates from Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of a couple injured players during his weekly Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening.

Swinney said wide receiver Beaux Collins will “definitely be out this week” against Louisville after getting injured in the Notre Dame game on Saturday.

Swinney added that he doesn’t have “total clarification” on defensive end Xavier Thomas yet and doesn’t know what the long-term plan for him is.

Thomas did not play against the Fighting Irish after re-injuring his foot this past week. The fifth-year senior missed the first five games of the season recovering from surgery on his broken foot during the preseason before making his season debut at Boston College on Oct. 8.

As for Collins, he has 20 receptions for 308 yards and five touchdowns this season. The sophomore had two catches for 18 yards against Notre Dame.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!