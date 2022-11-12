Swinney provides injury updates on Kobe Pace, Will Taylor

Follwing Clemson’s win over Louisville, head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of a backup running back and gave an injury update on a sophomore receiver.

Swinney said junior running back Kobe Pace, who’s been making progress from a high ankle sprain that’s kept him out of the last five games, wasn’t 100 percent but was close to playing against Louisville. He could have entered the game at the end, according to Swinney, who wanted to hold him out and not risk it.

Receiver Will Taylor missed Saturday’s game with a “small meniscus” injury according to Swinney, who said Taylor will be out for a couple of weeks and may have to have the knee cleaned up with surgery.

Swinney believes it’s the same knee as his surgically repaired ACL.

Swinney also provided injury updates on Trenton Simpson, Walker Parks, Beaux Collins and Tyler Venables after the Louisville game.

