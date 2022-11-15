5-star Clemson QB target sets commitment date

A five-star Clemson quarterback target in the 2024 class has set his commitment date.

DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) High School announced via social media Tuesday night that he will make his commitment on Dec. 7.

Lagway (6-2, 225) reported an offer from Clemson back on May 31 and most recently visited campus for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22. The Tigers also got him on campus for a pair of unofficial visits in April and June.

In September, Lagway announced a top 10 that included Clemson along with Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Southern Cal, Alabama and Baylor.

It didn’t come as a surprise when he included Swinney’s program as a part of his top schools. He recently went into detail with TCI about why the Tigers are one of his favorites.

“I’d say because of the atmosphere — the Christian-based atmosphere,” Lagway explained. “It’s just amazing. It’s different than any other school. I feel like that’s the reason why it sets Clemson apart.”

