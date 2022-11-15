ESPN analyst says Alabama should not be ahead of Clemson in latest CFP rankings

Clemson’s latest College Football Playoff ranking was unveiled Tuesday night.

The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) moved up from No. 10 to No. 9, one spot behind Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) at No. 8.

As the rankings were released on ESPN’s College Football Playoff: Top 25 show, one ESPN analyst disagreed with the Crimson Tide slotting in ahead of the Tigers.

“I don’t know why they’re there,” David Pollack said.

ESPN host Rece Davis chimed in, saying, “Two losses on the last play of the game, and the committee thinks they’re better than Clemson.”

“I don’t agree with that,” Pollack responded. “I think they should be behind Clemson.”

Clemson’s lone loss came by a score of 35-14 at Notre Dame on Nov. 5, while Alabama’s two losses came at Tennessee on a last-second field goal on Oct. 15 and at LSU on a two-point conversion in overtime on Nov. 5.

ESPN analyst Joey Galloway, contrary to Pollack, has no problem with the Tide being ahead of the Tigers in the CFP rankings.

“I don’t mind them being in front of Clemson,” he said. “I think that they’re a better football team than Clemson, and I don’t mind that they’re with the two losses. I don’t think they’re in the conversation to get to the playoff. But being ranked at No. 8, I have no problem with that.”

