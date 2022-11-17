National analyst says Clemson overrated, only in top 10 because of brand

Following the release of the third set of College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, a national college football analyst and writer published an article giving who he sees as the overrated and underrated teams in the latest CFP Rankings.

The first team that CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee mentioned as overrated?

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC), which moved up one spot to No. 9 in the newest edition of the CFP rankings.

Sallee explained why he considers the Tigers to be overrated, pointing to the eye test with Clemson as well as its resume.

Here’s what Sallee wrote:

Eye test is part of the criteria for the CFP Selection Committee, and it’s hard to justify Clemson passing it — at least from an offensive perspective. Its quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, has been benched twice for ineffective play, and the Tigers offense has sputtered more times than run down truck with an engine about to give out.

What’s Clemson’s signature win other than now-No. 19 Florida State? A victory over a remarkably average now-No. 24 NC State? Those are remarkably bland, especially considering where fellow ACC foe North Carolina chimes into the rankings (more on that in a second). Sallee neglected to mention that the Tigers beat the Wolfpack at the beginning of October when they were still a top-10 team, and before they lost their starting quarterback, Devin Leary, due to a season-ending injury. Sallee went on to add that the reality is, in his eyes, there’s only one reason why Clemson is among the top 10 teams in the rankings: Here’s the truth: Clemson is in the top 10 solely due to brand recognition. That’s it.

The Tigers are looking to earn their 10th win of the season on Saturday when they play host to Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) at Death Valley. A victory over the Hurricanes would give Clemson a school-record 12th consecutive season with at least 10 wins.

After the Miami game (3:30 p.m., ESPN), Clemson will clash with rival South Carolina at Death Valley to conclude the regular season before heading to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina on Dec. 3.

