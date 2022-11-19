Defensive starter among players unavailable against Miami

Clemson has released its availability report ahead of today’s game against Miami at Memorial Stadium, and the Tigers will be without a defensive starter.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is out today for undisclosed reasons. So is cornerback Fred Davis (ankle). Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said earlier in the week fellow corner Malcolm Greene (groin) will undergo surgery and likely be out for the rest of the season.

Today’s game will be the fourth Bresee has missed this season. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has 12 tackles (4.5 for loss) and 2.5 sacks this season.

One player that’s expected to be available for the first time in weeks is running back Kobe Pace (ankle), who’s missed the last five games. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Pace could’ve given it a go last week against Louisville if necessary.

