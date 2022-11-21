Clemson lands commitment from Alabama DE, top-50 national recruit

Clemson’s football program has picked up its second commitment in as many days.

Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) four-star defensive end Tomarrion “T.J.” Parker announced his verbal pledge to Clemson’s 2023 class on Monday morning, just a day after Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin became the Tigers’ first 2024 commitment on Sunday.

Parker (6-4, 250) chose Clemson over numerous other offers, including his other finalists in Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Clemson extended an offer to Parker on Aug. 11, after he decommitted from Penn State a couple days prior.

“I always wanted to say that Clemson offered,” Parker told The Clemson Insider shortly after being offered. “We’ve been talking for a little while and once I decommitted, some of the commits, some of my friends that I know — Peter Woods and (Christopher) Vizzina — they hit me up and they were like, ‘Bro, would you be interested in Clemson?’

“Are you kidding me? Of course!”

Parker made an official visit to Clemson for the Oct. 22 Syracuse game and returned to campus as an unofficial visitor for the Miami game this past Saturday. He also unofficially visited Tiger Town for the Sept. 10 Furman game.

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason did a great job of building a strong bond with Parker during the recruiting process.

“I definitely rock with Coach Hall and Coach Eason,” Parker told TCI after being offered by Clemson. “We’ve been talking for well over a year now. We’ve gotten to know each other real well. He knows my family real well and we talk all the time. We’ve been talking every day since I decommitted (from Penn State) and before that, whenever we were talking, we were talking constantly. I really like Coach Hall. He’s a great coach. I feel like if I was to go to Clemson, he could get me to where I want to be in life.”

Parker is ranked as high as the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 5 prospect in the Yellowhammer State and No. 6 defensive lineman nationally.

He joins Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star Peter Woods, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley, Rome (Ga.) four-star Stephiylan Green, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) four-star David Ojiegbe and Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star A.J. Hoffler in Clemson’s defensive line haul for the 2023 class.

