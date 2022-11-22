Clemson moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its fourth set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night.
Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) moved up to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings coming off its 40-10 win over Miami last Saturday at Death Valley.
The Tigers were previously ranked No. 9 in the third set of CFP rankings that were released a week ago, moving up one spot from where they were at No. 10 in the second CFP rankings.
The top four stayed the same with Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and TCU at No. 4. LSU, Southern Cal, Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and Tennessee round out the rest of the top 10, in that order.
Clemson’s opponent in the ACC Championship Game, North Carolina, dropped from No. 13 to No. 17 in the latest rankings after losing to Georgia Tech last Saturday. The Tigers have wins over the other two ACC teams that are currently ranked in Florida State (No. 16) and Louisville (No. 25).
Clemson’s lone loss is to Notre Dame, now No. 15 in the rankings.
Tonight’s CFP rankings are the fourth of six released weekly through November and in early December. The final CFP top 25 will be announced on selection day, which is Sunday, Dec. 4.
Clemson will take on rival South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) in Saturday’s game at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC) before traveling to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina on Dec. 3.
Fourth CFP Top 25 Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. LSU
6. Southern Cal
7. Alabama
8. Clemson
9. Oregon
10. Tennessee
11. Penn State
12. Kansas State
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Notre Dame
16. Florida State
17. North Carolina
18. UCLA
19. Tulane
20. Ole Miss
21. Oregon State
22. UCF
23. Texas
24. Cincinnati
25. Louisville
