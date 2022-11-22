Clemson moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its fourth set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night.

Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) moved up to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings coming off its 40-10 win over Miami last Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 9 in the third set of CFP rankings that were released a week ago, moving up one spot from where they were at No. 10 in the second CFP rankings.

The top four stayed the same with Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and TCU at No. 4. LSU, Southern Cal, Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and Tennessee round out the rest of the top 10, in that order.

Clemson’s opponent in the ACC Championship Game, North Carolina, dropped from No. 13 to No. 17 in the latest rankings after losing to Georgia Tech last Saturday. The Tigers have wins over the other two ACC teams that are currently ranked in Florida State (No. 16) and Louisville (No. 25).

Clemson’s lone loss is to Notre Dame, now No. 15 in the rankings.

Tonight’s CFP rankings are the fourth of six released weekly through November and in early December. The final CFP top 25 will be announced on selection day, which is Sunday, Dec. 4.

Clemson will take on rival South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) in Saturday’s game at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC) before traveling to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina on Dec. 3.

Fourth CFP Top 25 Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. LSU

6. Southern Cal

7. Alabama

8. Clemson

9. Oregon

10. Tennessee

11. Penn State

12. Kansas State

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Florida State

17. North Carolina

18. UCLA

19. Tulane

20. Ole Miss

21. Oregon State

22. UCF

23. Texas

24. Cincinnati

25. Louisville

