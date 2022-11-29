Clemson's latest College Football Playoff ranking is released

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its penultimate set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night.

Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) dropped one spot to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings following its 31-30 loss to South Carolina last Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 8 in the fourth set of CFP rankings that were released a week ago.

The new top four features Georgia at No. 1, Michigan at No. 2, TCU at No. 3 and Southern Cal at No. 4.

Clemson’s opponent in the ACC Championship Game, North Carolina, dropped from No. 17 to No. 23 in the latest rankings after losing to NC State last Friday. The Tigers have wins over the other two ACC teams that are currently ranked in Florida State (No. 13) and NC State (No. 25).

The two teams that have beaten Clemson, South Carolina and Notre Dame, are ranked No. 19 and No. 21, respectively.

Tonight’s CFP rankings are the fifth of six released weekly through November and in early December. The final CFP top 25 will be announced on selection day, which is Sunday, Dec. 4.

Clemson will take on North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ABC.

Fifth CFP Top 25 Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Southern Cal

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Kansas State

11. Utah

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. LSU

15. Oregon State

16. Oregon

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. UCF

23. North Carolina

24. Mississippi State

25. NC State