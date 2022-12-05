Uiagalelei makes it official

As reported this morning, multiple sources confirmed to The Clemson Insider that DJ Uiagalelei has decided to enter the transfer portal following three seasons at Clemson.

The Clemson Insider has now confirmed that the junior quarterback has officially entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

In 13 games this season, Uiagalelei completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also rushing for 545 yards and seven more scores.

The former five-star prospect from California entered the season having completed 286-of-491 passes for 3,160 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 23 games (15 starts).

