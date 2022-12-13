Another Clemson defensive starter won't play in Orange Bowl

Myles Murphy isn’t the only Clemson defensive starter that won’t be available for the upcoming Orange Bowl.

Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday that junior defensive end Myles Murphy is opting out of the Orange Bowl to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Clemson’s head coach also told reporters that junior linebacker Trenton Simpson won’t play in the bowl game after reinjuring his ankle in the ACC Championship Game.

“He missed a game, he was battling the ankle, and then he reinjured it in the championship game,” Swinney said. “I asssume y’all saw him come out of the game. I didn’t think he was going back in, to be honest with you. But next thing I know, he’s over there tapping me on the shoulder, saying Coach, I gotta go. They rubbed some dirt on it, taped it up, and he finished.”

Swinney said Simpson will be out for three weeks or so, though he doesn’t expect Simpson’s ankle to require surgery.

“Man, I got a great appreciation for Trenton for that. (Would have) been real easy for him to kind of stay on that sideline, and fortunately he’s not going to have to have surgery. We thought he might have to have tightrope, but they don’t think he’s going to have to have surgery. But it’s probably about three weeks before he’s going to be ready to play. But he’s here with us and all that stuff. That’s another guy that’s not going to be available.”

A Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection, Simpson tied for team lead with nine tackles (1.5 for loss) in the ACC title game vs. North Carolina.

The Charlotte native started 12 games this season and ranks second on the team with 77 total tackles. He posted four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, nine quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.

