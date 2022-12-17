Clemson transfer ends up at ACC rival

A former Clemson player announced his transfer destination via social media Saturday night and is headed to a rival school.

Former Tiger wide receiver Dacari Collins announced that he has committed to transfer to ACC rival NC State.

Collins left the Clemson football team back in September. He caught 16 passes in nine games as a true freshman in 2021 but had just one catch through the first three games of his sophomore season this year.

“I don’t think he liked where he is on the depth chart,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in September. “I said it last time, it’s 2022. I don’t think it’s that much of a story anymore to me, to be honest with you. It’s going to be a every year deal in college football (players transferring).”

A native of Atlanta, Collins signed with Clemson as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Swinney expressed his well wishes for Collins after he left the team.

“Great kid. Great kid. Really good kid,” Swinney said. “Very talented. Really talented player, has a bright future. Just got to continue to mature and grow and really get back to being the best he can be. He can do it, for sure. Nothing negative. He loved his time here and appreciated everybody. Just guys aren’t patient much anymore. Again, that’s the world we live in. So, wish him well and keep moving.”

