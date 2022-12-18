Lawrence shines again, sets another career high in comeback win

Last week, Trevor Lawrence set a career high for passing yards in an NFL game, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans with 368 yards and three touchdown passes.

A week later, the former Clemson quarterback bested that touchdown pass total and set another career high by throwing for four touchdowns in the Jaguars’ wild 40-34 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Previously, Lawrence’s career high for touchdown passes was three, which he recorded in three other games this season and once during his rookie campaign last year.

Three of Lawrence’s four touchdown passes on Sunday came in the second half, as he rallied the Jaguars to victory after they faced a 21-7 halftime deficit and later trailed 27-10 with around five minutes left in the third quarter.

Lawrence finished 27-of-42 passing for 318 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick also had 21 rushing yards on three carries.

Lawrence lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter, which was forced by another former Tiger in Jayron Kearse and recovered by Kearse’s Cowboys teammate, Micah Parsons.

However, the Jaguars got the ball back with a minute left in the fourth quarter, and Lawrence led a drive that ended with Jacksonville’s game-tying field goal as time expired in regulation to force overtime.

The Jags ended up winning the game on a pick-six in OT when Rayshawn Jenkins came up with an interception of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and returned it 52 yards for the winning score.

Lawrence and the Jaguars (6-8) play at the New York Jets on Thursday. Jacksonville is still alive in the AFC South race.

You can check out highlights from Lawrence’s big game below:

BACK-TO-BACK TD TREVOR LAWRENCE TD The Jaguars bring it back within 3 🏈 📹: @NFL | #DUUUVALpic.twitter.com/03xxOmzfys — bet365 CA (@bet365ca) December 18, 2022

318 passings yards and 4 passing TDs Have yourself a day, @Trevorlawrencee 👏

📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4wF7j pic.twitter.com/byTgRHrxWL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2022

