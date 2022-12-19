Etienne has another strong performance in Week 15

While Trevor Lawrence got most of the attention in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and deservedly so for another stellar performance, Travis Etienne had another strong showing for the Jags as well.

The former Clemson running back logged 103 rushing yards on just 19 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt, and added 24 more yards on two catches to give him 127 total yards in the Jags’ 40-34, overtime victory.

It marked the fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season for Etienne, who has been a key contributor for Jacksonville this season after missing all of his 2021 rookie campaign with a Lisfranc injury suffered in the preseason.

In 14 games this season, the 2021 first-round draft pick has 917 rushing yards and four touchdowns to go with 238 receiving yards, giving him 1,155 total yards.

Etienne, Lawrence and the Jags (6-8), who are still alive in the AFC South race, return to action this Thursday when they play at the New York Jets.

Our guy @swaggy_t1 had over 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season today⚡️🏈 pic.twitter.com/X8lMein7Iw — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

